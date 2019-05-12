Madrid Open: Novak Djokovic beats Stefanos Tsitsipas to win third title

Novak Djokovic lost the previous meeting with Stefanos Tsitsipas

World number one Novak Djokovic beat a tired-looking Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the Madrid Open for a third time.

The Serbian, 31, beat Rafael Nadal's semi-final conqueror 6-3 6-4 in one hour 32 minutes to earn a record-equalling 33rd Masters 1000 title.

Djokovic raced into a 3-0 lead in the opening set after breaking the 20-year-old Greek in the second game.

And he broke in the ninth game of the second set to ensure he didn't drop a set all tournament.

"I wasn't playing my best tennis after the Australian Open so I was looking to regain momentum," Djokovic told Sky Sports. "I played some of my best tennis here."

On his opponent, he added: "He's very talented, he beat Rafa yesterday, he had a late night and he wasn't as dynamic in his movement and that was probably due to his long match."

