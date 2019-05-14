Cameron Norrie: Briton knocked out of Italian Open

Cameron Norrie has climbed 48 places in the world rankings this year

Britain's Cameron Norrie was knocked out in the second round of the Italian Open following a 6-2 6-2 defeat by 13th seed Borna Coric.

Norrie, 23, was the only British male to make it through to the second round after beating Australia's John Millman.

Coric converted two of his four break points to win the opening set and broke again twice in the second to win in less than an hour in Rome.

The Croat will face Swiss Roger Federer or Portugal's Joao Sousa next.

British number one Johanna Konta takes on American seventh seed Sloane Stephens in the women's second round on Wednesday.