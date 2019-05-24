Quiz: Test your 'love' of tennis in our pre-French Open quiz

2019 French Open Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 26 May-9 June Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

It is 20 years since the golden couple of tennis - Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf - won French Open singles titles and danced at the winners' ball.

Germany's Graf retired later that year, with 22 Grand Slam singles titles to her name, and went on to marry eight-time major winner Agassi in 2001.

It got us thinking about other tennis romances and the 'love' in the sport's scoring system...

So here's a quiz to get yourself in the mood for the French Open.