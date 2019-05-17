Italian Open: Naomi Osaka withdraws before quarter-final with injury

Naomi Osaka was among those to play two matches on Thursday after rain washed out Wednesday's play at the Italian Open

World number one Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Italian Open before her quarter-final against Kiki Bertens because of a hand injury.

Osaka, 21, recorded consecutive 6-3 6-3 wins over Dominika Cibulkova and Mihaela Buzarnescu on Thursday after rain had prevented play on Wednesday.

Dutch world number four Bertens advances to the semi-finals in Rome.

The 27-year-old will face Britain's Johanna Konta or Marketa Vondrousova who meet later on Friday.

Osaka will remain world number one next week, following Simona Halep's second-round exit to Vondrousova on Thursday.

