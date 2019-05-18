Italian Open: Rafael Nadal beats Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach final

Nadal is bidding for a ninth Italian Open title

Defending champion Rafael Nadal reached his 50th Masters 1,000 final with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at the Italian Open in Rome.

Nadal, 32, had lost in the semi-finals of his last four tournaments, including a defeat against Tsitsipas last weekend at the Madrid Open.

But his majestic forehand dominated as he won in one hour 42 minutes.

He faces the winner of the evening game between world number one Novak Djokovic and Argentine Diego Schwartzman.

It is Nadal's first clay court final of the year and he will look to continue a fine record in the Masters 1,000 Series.

Since 2005, the Spaniard has won at least one of the nine events in the calendar every year except 2015.

In overcast, breezy conditions in the Italian capital, Nadal built a 3-0 lead and took the opening set in 49 minutes.

He continued to work the athletic Tsitsipas, who won this month's Estoril Open and lost in the Madrid final to Djokovic last week, with some typically stylish, precise groundstokes into the corners.

Tsitsipas, who moved into the last four by virtue of Roger Federer's withdrawal through injury, had not dropped a set in the tournament and was seeking a fifth final this season, which would have taken him to fifth in the world rankings.

But Nadal was in masterful form and recorded his fourth win in five matches against the powerful world number seven.