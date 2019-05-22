French Open: Britain's Katie Swan and Heather Watson through to second qualifying round

Swan is hoping to reach her first Grand Slam main draw outside Wimbledon

2019 French Open Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 20 May-9 June Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app

Britain's Katie Swan and Heather Watson are through to the second round of French Open qualifying after winning their opening matches on Wednesday.

Swan, who is ranked 208th, impressed in her Roland Garros debut with a straight sets 6-4 6-2 win over second seed Jil Teichmann.

Fifth seed Watson beat The Netherlands' Bibiane Schoofs 6-2 4-6 6-4.

Swan will face China's Wang Xiyu in the second round, with Watson set to take on Greece's Valentini Grammatikopoulou.

Earlier this month, 21-year-old Teichmann won the Prague Open to seal her inaugural WTA title.

Swan is hoping to reach her first Grand Slam main draw outside Wimbledon, while Watson is bidding to come through qualifying at Roland Garros for the fourth time in her career.