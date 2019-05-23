French Open: Roger Federer to play Lorenzo Sonego on return to Paris

Roger Federer has never met Lorenzo Sonego in a competitive match

Swiss great Roger Federer's first French Open since 2015 will begin against Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal will play a qualifier, while top seed Novak Djokovic meets Poland's Hubert Hurkacz.

In the women's draw, 2018 winner Simona Halep of Romania faces Australian Ajla Tomljanovic.

British number one Johanna Konta - seeded 26th - faces a qualifier, while male counterpart Kyle Edmund meets home hope Jeremy Chardy.

British men's number two Cameron Norrie will play controversial Australian Nick Kyrgios, while Dan Evans takes on Spaniard Fernando Verdasco.

Katie Boulter pulled out of the tournament earlier this month because of a back injury - although there was confusion as her name was still in the draw.

The French Open - the second Grand Slam of the year and the only one on clay - starts on Sunday.

Federer and Nadal could meet in the last four

Federer's last match at the French Open was a quarter-final defeat by compatriot Stan Wawrinka in 2015

Third seed Federer, 37, has been drawn in the same half of the men's singles as 11-time champion Nadal, meaning they could meet in the semi-finals.

Federer could also face Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, who knocked him out of the Australian Open in January, in the last eight.

Spanish second seed Nadal has been handed a favourable-looking draw, with another qualifier awaiting in round two before potential matches against seeds David Goffin, Nikoloz Basilashvili and Kei Nishikori, or Daniil Medvedev.

Djokovic is projected to meet Austrian fourth seed Dominic Thiem, who was beaten by Nadal in last year's final, in the last four.

Germany's Alexander Zverev is a potential quarter-final opponent for the Serb.

Williams and Osaka set for rematch?

Serena Williams won her first French Open 17 years ago but is yet to win a title this year

Serena Williams, who has been struggling with injury, plays 82nd-ranked Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia.

American 10th seed Williams cannot meet another seeded player until the fourth round, where she is projected to meet Australia's eighth seed Ashleigh Barty.

World number one Naomi Osaka begins her first Grand Slam as the top seed against Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, with 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko or two-time Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka awaiting in the second round if the Japanese player beats the world number 92.

Williams could face Osaka, who beat the 23-time Grand Slam champion in September's controversial US Open final, in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams has been drawn against Ukrainian ninth seed Elina Svitolina.

Konta has chance to end Roland Garros run

Johanna Konta has climbed 21 places in the world rankings since the start of the month

Konta has raced up the rankings - and earned herself a seeding in Paris - on the back of an impressive clay-court season in which she has reached the final of the Morocco Open and Italian Open.

The 28-year-old is hoping that form will lead to a change of fortune at Roland Garros, where she has lost in the first round on her four previous appearances.

Konta's rise means she cannot play another seed until the third round, where she could meet in-form fourth seed Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands.

Konta is the only British woman with direct entry into the main draw after 22-year-old Boulter withdrew, although Katie Swan, 20, is hoping to join her for the first time by winning her final qualifying match on Friday.

Edmund, 24, has struggled for form on the clay this season and has been handed a relatively tricky tie for a seeded player against France's Chardy, who is ranked 40th.

Evans - who has qualified directly for a Grand Slam for the first time in two years - plays a man who has been ranked inside the world's top 10 in the shape of 35-year-old Verdasco.