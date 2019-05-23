French Open 2019: Britain's Katie Boulter included in main draw despite withdrawing

Boulter struggled with the back injury in Britain's Fed Cup victory against Kazakhstan in April

2019 French Open Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 26 May-9 June Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

British number two Katie Boulter has been included the French Open main draw despite pulling out of the tournament earlier this month with a back injury.

Boulter, 22, has not played since Great Britain's Fed Cup tie against Kazakhstan on 21 April but has been drawn to play 23rd seed Donna Vekic.

First round prize money at Roland Garros is 46,000 euros (£40,640).

Anyone who is unfit to play, and withdraws on site, is entitled to half of that amount.

The rule was introduced at the start of 2018 to encourage unfit players to make way for someone else.

Earlier on Thursday Boulter, the world number 112, posted a video of herself doing sit-ups at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton.

Her agent has been approached for comment.