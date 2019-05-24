French Open: Britain's Katie Swan loses final Paris qualifier

Katie Swan was part of the British Fed Cup team who earned promotion to the World Group in April

2019 French Open Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 26 May-9 June Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Britain's Katie Swan missed out on a place in the main draw of the French Open following a 4-6 5-7 defeat to Slovakia's Kristina Kucova in the final round of qualifying in Paris.

Swan, ranked 208th in the world, took a medical time-out after losing the first set but went 3-0 up in the second.

But she was broken four times in a pulsating deciding set in which both players struggled to hold their serve.

The 20-year-old has never reached the main draw in France.

British number three Katie Boulter, 22, who withdrew from the French Open with a back injury but travelled to Paris to pick up the £20,000 first-round prize money, was on court supporting Swan.

Johanna Konta, seeded 26th, is the only British woman in the main draw while Kyle Edmund, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans are all in the men's singles.