French Open: Angelique Kerber suffers shock first-round defeat

Kerber has never gone beyond the quarter-final stage at the French Open

2019 French Open Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 26 May-9 June Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app

Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber suffered a shock first-round defeat by world number 81 Anastasia Potapova at the French Open.

The German fifth seed was broken six times on her way to a forgettable 6-4 6-2 defeat on Philippe Chatrier court.

The three-time Grand Slam champion has gone out at the first-round stage in Paris in three of the last four years.

Elsewhere, American 19th seed Garbine Muguruza came from a set down to beat compatriot Taylor Townsend 5-7 6-2 6-2.

Muguruza was broken for a second time late in the first set by the world number 83 but breezed through to win the next two sets in the first main draw match on the new Simonne Mathieu court.

The 2016 French Open champion will play Swede world number 172 Johanna Larsson or Slovakian Magdalena Rybarikova, ranked 75th, in the second round.

Russian Potapova, playing in her first French Open, faces China's Wang Yafan or Czech Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic next.

Kerber, who pulled out of the Madrid and Rome clay-court tournaments with an ankle injury, has played just three matches before coming to Roland Garros.

Two weeks ago she was unsure she would be able to compete and she looked rusty in Paris, winning just 56% of her first serve points and making 21 unforced errors.

"At the end I didn't have much expectation for the tournament. And I think the feeling I had before the tournament was right," Kerber said.

"I was able to practise in the last few days really good, but it was not a long clay-court preparation with everything. At the end, I was just happy to at least go on court, playing a match, and of course it is not like I hoped for."

On whether she was suffering pain, she added: "It is not my excuse, I tried my best. I know there is still a little bit of work to do to play matches 100%, into sliding, to jumping on the foot, and on the leg."