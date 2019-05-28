French Open: Jamie Murray to split with Bruno Soares

Jamie Murray (right) became the first Briton to claim the Australian Open men's doubles in 82 years when he and Bruno Soares won in 2016

2019 French Open Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 26 May-9 June Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Britain's Jamie Murray is set to split with Brazilian doubles partner Bruno Soares after the French Open.

The pair teamed up in 2016 and won the Australian Open and US Open that year.

"Jamie called me and we chatted, where he told me that no matter how much the results are coming out, they did not match the expectation we had," Soares told Brazilian website matchtiebreak.com.

"And he thought it would be a good time for us to change."

Murray, who is in action with Soares in the French Open first round on Tuesday, has yet to respond to his partner's comments.

Earlier this month he dismissed suggestions he could team up with his brother - former world number one singles player Andy - in the doubles at Wimbledon.