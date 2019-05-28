French Open 2019: Juan Martin del Potro beats Nicolas Jarry to reach second round

From the section

Juan Martin del Potro has reached the French Open semi-finals twice

2019 French Open Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 26 May-9 June

Eighth seed Juan Martin del Potro survived a scare against world number 58 Nicolas Jarry to reach the French Open second round.

Argentine Del Potro lost the first set but recovered to beat the 23-year-old Chilean 3-6 6-2 6-1 6-4.

The 30-year-old will face either Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka or the USA's Mackenzie McDonald in the next round.

Del Potro is seeking a first Grand Slam win since becoming US Open champion 10 years ago.

The world number nine, who reached the Italian Open quarter-finals this month, was broken early in the first set.

But Del Potro dominated the rest of the match, breaking Jarry's serve five times to seal the first-round win.

Del Potro reached the French Open semi-finals last year, where he lost in straight sets to eventual champion Rafael Nadal.