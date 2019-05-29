French Open 2019: Sloane Stephens and Garbine Muguruza win to reach third round

Sloane Stephens, who is ranked seventh in Paris, won her first Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2017

2019 French Open Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 26 May-9 June Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app

Sloane Stephens and Garbine Muguruza both progressed to French Open third round with victories on Wednesday.

American Stephens, last year's runner-up, beat Spanish world number 75 Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-1 7-6 (7-3).

Muguruza, who won the title in 2016, won 6-4 6-1 against 172-ranked Johanna Larsson of Sweden.

The Spaniard will play ninth seed Elina Svitolina in the third round after the Ukrainian received a walkover when compatriot Kateryna Kozlova pulled out.