French Open: Rafael Nadal comfortably beats Yannick Maden in second round

Rafael Nadal has not lost a match at the French Open since a defeat by Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals of the 2015 tournament

2019 French Open Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 26 May-9 June

Eleven-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal moved into the third round of the 2019 tournament with a 6-1 6-2 6-4 win over Germany's Yannick Maden.

Nadal, 32, who won the competition in 2017 and 2018, took just two hours and nine minutes to beat Maden, ranked 114th in the world.

The 29-year-old German was playing in the second round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Nadal will now face either David Goffin or Miomir Kecmanovic in round three.

The Spaniard won the first five games of the match on his way to taking the opening set in 42 minutes and then broke Maden's serve in the opening service game of the second.

Maden managed to break Nadal's serve twice in the third set, but struggled to hold on to his own serve as the second seed moved into the last 32.

This is the second German qualifier that Nadal has defeated at this year's French Open after his first-round win over Yannick Hanfmann on Monday.

Elsewhere, France's Corentin Moutet, the world's number 110, defeated Argentina's 19th seed Guido Pella 6-3 6-1 2-6 7-5.

Sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece fought back from a set down to beat Bolivia's Hugo Dellien 4-6 6-0 6-3 7-5.

Kei Nishikori, seeded seventh, also suffered a scare in his match against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Philippe Chatrier Court - the equivalent of Wimbledon's Centre Court.

Two-time French Open semi-finalist Tsonga won the opening set but the Japanese player came back to win 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-4.