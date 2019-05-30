French Open: Serena Williams reaches third round after beating Kurumi Nara

Serena Williams won the French Open in 2002, 2013 and 2015

2019 French Open Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 26 May-9 June

Serena Williams cruised into the third round of the French Open with a straight-set victory over Japanese qualifier Kurumi Nara.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion beat 27-year-old Nara 6-3 6-2 in one hour seven minutes.

American 10th seed Williams, 37, is a three-time champion at Roland Garros.

She will play compatriot Sofia Kenin next after her opponent, Canada's Bianca Andreescu, withdrew with a shoulder injury.

The first set remained on serve for the first seven games, with world number 238 Nara proving a decent match for her opponent in the opening exchanges.

But Williams eventually broke Nara's serve to move 5-3 ahead before serving out the set.

She dominated the second set, breaking Nara's serve twice before serving out the match with an ace, having not dropped a point in the final game.

