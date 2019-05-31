French Open: Karolina Pliskova loses to Petra Martic in third round

Karolina Pliskova
Karolina Pliskova lost in the semi-finals of the French Open to defending champion Simona Halep in 2017
2019 French Open
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 26 May-9 June
Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Second-seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic lost in straight sets to world number 31 Petra Martic in the third round of the French Open.

Pliskova, a semi-finalist in 2017, has failed to progress beyond round three in the last two years at Roland Garros.

The 27-year-old had been in good form, beating British number one Johanna Konta to win the Italian Open in Rome earlier this month.

She is the fourth women's top-10 seed to exit the French Open this year.

Croatian Martic, who last reached the fourth round in 2012, will face two-time quarter-finalist Kaia Kanepi from Estonia or Russian world number 68 Veronika Kudermetova next.

Australian Open semi-finalist Pliskova was broken twice in the first set and three times in the second after she made 28 unforced errors and won only 33% of points on her second serve.

The world number two has yet to win a Grand Slam title but reached the US Open final in 2016.

