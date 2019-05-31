Johanna Konta reaches French Open fourth round for first time

2019 French Open Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 26 May-9 June Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Johanna Konta became the first British woman to reach the French Open last 16 since 1983 after thrashing Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova at Roland Garros.

Konta, 28, continued her fine clay-court season with a 6-2 6-1 late-evening victory at Roland Garros.

Despite suffering sickness this week, the 26th seed broke serve five times to win in 54 minutes.

Konta will play Croatian 24th seed Donna Vekic next.

The Briton had never won a main-draw match at Roland Garros before this week, but now finds herself with a shot at the quarter-finals.

More soon.