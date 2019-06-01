French Open: Alexander Zverev beats Dusan Lajovic to reach fourth round

Alexander Zverev lost to Austria's Dominic Thiem in the last eight at Roland Garros last year

Fifth seed Alexander Zverev withstood a fightback from Dusan Lajovic to reach the French Open last 16 with a 6-4 6-2 4-6 1-6 6-2 victory.

Serbian world number 35 Lajovic also took the German to five sets at Roland Garros last year.

Sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas also had to work hard, finally overcoming Filip Krajinovic 7-5 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (8-6).

The Greek will play 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka in the fourth round after the Swiss beat Grigor Dimitrov.

Tsitsipas, who lost to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open semi-finals in January, comes into Roland Garros in promising form.

The 20-year-old defeated 11-time French Open champion Nadal in Madrid and won his first clay-court Tour title in Estoril.

His victory over Serbia's Krajinovic - which was played over two days after bad light stopped play on Friday - makes him the first Greek to reach this stage at Roland Garros since 1936.

Fabio Fognini will play Zverev in the fourth round after the Italian saw off Spanish 18th seed Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 4-6 6-1.

Elsewhere in the men's singles draw on Saturday, world number one Novak Djokovic takes on Italian qualifier Salvatore Caruso, while eighth seed Juan Martin del Potro meets Australian Jordan Thompson.