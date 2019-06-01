French Open 2019: Top seed Naomi Osaka loses to Katerina Siniakova in the third round.

2019 French Open Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 26 May-9 June Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Top seed Naomi Osaka's quest for a third successive Grand Slam title was ended in the French Open third round by world number 42 Katerina Siniakova.

The US Open and Australian Open champion lost 6-4 6-2 in Czech Siniakova's first victory against a world number one.

The Japanese 21-year-old remains top of the world rankings after early exits from Roland Garros by other tops seeds.

Osaka struggled in the first two rounds, dropping a set in both matches.

She continued that trend as Siniakova broke Osaka's serve at 4-4 in the first set.

The Czech player lost two set points, but was successful with the third to close out the set against Osaka, who was playing as top seed at a Grand Slam for the first time.

Siniakova took control in the second set, converting the first of two break points to go 3-2 up.

The 23-year-old, who was French Open doubles champion last year alongside compatriot Barbora Krejcikova, then won the next three games to complete the upset against Osaka.

It is the first time Siniakova has reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam in the singles and her win means Osaka is yet to reach that stage at Roland Garros.