French Open: Britain's Johanna Konta into quarter-finals

Johanna Konta (left) had never won a main-draw singles match at Roland Garros until this year

2019 French Open Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 26 May-9 June Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

British number one Johanna Konta continued her charge through the French Open by impressively beating Croatian 23rd seed Donna Vekic to reach the quarter-finals.

Konta, seeded 26th, won 6-2 6-4 in baking conditions at Roland Garros.

She is hoping to emulate Jo Durie and become the first British woman to reach the semi-finals since 1983.

The 28-year-old will play 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza or Sloane Stephens - last year's runner-up - next.

Spanish 19th seed Muguruza and American seventh seed Stephens meet on Court Philippe Chatrier later on Sunday.

"To be able to win a match like this against a tough opponent is a great feeling. I felt I played well throughout the match," said Konta after reaching her first Grand Slam quarter-final since Wimbledon in 2017.

"To win like that in front of a crowd like that gives you goosebumps."

Konta is enjoying a superb clay-court season, reaching WTA finals in Morocco and Rome, and has continued to build on that form in Paris with some assured performances.

She wrapped up victory over Vekic on the first of her three match points when the Croat hit long.

Konta had never won a main-draw match at Roland Garros before this year and appears to be reaping the rewards of her work with coach Dimitri Zavialoff, whom she employed at the end of last year.

She is trusting her ability on a surface where she has had little previous success and against Vekic, this was again evident.

Konta produced 33 winners and seven aces on her way to victory, improving her tallies in these areas from each of her previous three matches.

Analysis

BBC tennis correspondent Russell Fuller

Tennis can sometimes be a very simple game.

Fuelled by confidence, and playing with the utmost fluency, Johanna Konta looked in little doubt that a quarter-final spot was hers for the taking.

Konta arrived in the Moroccan capital Rabat at the end of April with some fine Fed Cup wins for GB under her belt, but a very sketchy career record on clay.

She saved three match points in the first round there, and has not looked back.

The win over Vekic was Konta's 14th in four tournaments, and she has nothing to fear - whichever Grand Slam champion awaits in the last eight on Tuesday.

