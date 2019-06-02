Roger Federer advances at French Open with win over Leonardo Mayer

Mayer (right) has taken one set off Federer in four matches

Third seed Roger Federer coasted into the French Open quarter-finals with a 6-2 6-3 6-3 victory over Argentine world number 68 Leonardo Mayer.

Federer, whose only French Open title came in 2009, claimed the first two sets in 67 minutes with Mayer winning just nine points on the Swiss' serve.

Mayer offered more resistance, but folded in the sixth game of the third set as Federer took the decisive break.

Federer plays compatriot Stan Wawrinka or Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas next.

The 37-year-old is seeded to meet 11-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals and world number one Novak Djokovic in the final.

All three potential future opponents will be a significant step up in quality for Federer after a comfortable passage to the last eight so far.

He has beaten Lorenzo Sonego, Oscar Otte and Casper Ruud, ranked 74th, 144th and 63rd in the world respectively without dropping a set, and Mayer never looked likely to improve on his three previous defeats at Federer's hands.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Nadal is taking on Argentina's Juan Ignacio Londero while seventh seed Kei Nishikori is pitted against French number four Beniot Paire.