French Open: Madison Keys and Ashleigh Barty win to set up quarter-final meeting

Madison Keys
Madison Keys was beaten in last year's semi-final by eventual runner-up Sloane Stephens
2019 French Open
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 26 May-9 June
Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

American Madison Keys beat Katerina Siniakova in straight sets to set up a French Open quarter-final against Australian eighth seed Ashleigh Barty.

Keys, a semi-finalist at Roland Garros last year, progressed in one hour 16 minutes with a 6-2 6-4 victory over the 23-year-old Czech.

Barty, meanwhile, needed three sets to see off American Sofia Kenin, 20, who previously knocked out Serena Williams.

Barty eventually won 6-3 3-6 6-0 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

It means a first quarter-final in Paris for the 23-year-old and her second in as many Grand Slams this year, after reaching the last eight at the Australian Open.

