French Open: Dominic Thiem cruises through against Gael Monfils

Dominic Thiem was beaten by Rafael Nadal in last year's final

2019 French Open Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 26 May-9 June Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Last year's runner-up Dominic Thiem reached the French Open quarter-finals with an impressive straight-set victory over home favourite Gael Monfils.

Thiem, 25, saw off the 14th-seeded Frenchman 6-4 6-4 6-2 in one hour and 48 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The Austrian produced a superb between-the-legs winner in the final set that brought applause from his opponent.

"There was no other choice to play that ball. When a ball like this goes in it is a hot shot!" said the fourth seed.

It is the first time Thiem has won in straight sets at Roland Garros this year.

"It was my best match of the tournament so far, some great rallies, it's always fun to play Gael," he added.

Thiem will now face either Russian Karen Khachanov or Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro for a place in the last four, where he could meet world number one Novak Djokovic.