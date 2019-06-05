Katie Boulter to miss Nature Valley Open in Nottingham but hopeful of Wimbledon return

Boulter struggled with the back injury in Britain's Fed Cup victory against Kazakhstan in April

British number two Katie Boulter will miss the Nature Valley Open in Nottingham but hopes to recover from a back injury in time for Wimbledon.

The tournament begins on Monday, three weeks before the start of Wimbledon.

Boulter, 22, was named in the French Open draw before withdrawing, despite not having not played since Britain's Fed Cup win over Kazakhstan in April.

"Been getting stronger every day but unfortunately Nottingham is going to be too soon," she said on social media.

"I'm so gutted, especially as this tournament is so close to my heart. Nothing beats playing back where it all started!

"However, I'm still really hopeful to be back for the grass-court season."