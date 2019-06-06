French Open: GB's Alfie Hewett & Gordon Reid make semi-finals

Hewett was knocked out in the first round of the Australian Open by Japan's Shingo Kunieda

2019 French Open Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 26 May-9 June Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Britain's Alfie Hewett advanced to the wheelchair singles semi-finals with a 6-2 7-6 (7-4) win over France's Stephane Houdet.

The 21-year-old, who lifted the title in 2017, wrapped up the first set with a third break of Houdet's serve, but was made to work harder for the second.

Fellow Briton Gordon Reid is also in the last four after battling past Belgium's Joachim Gerard 3-6 6-4 6-3.

The 27-year-old will play Japanese top seed Shingo Kunieda next.

Hewitt will take on Argentine defending champion Gustavo Fernandez, who he beat in the 2017 final, in the other side of the draw.

Hewitt and Reid will team up in the doubles later this week, where they face Fernandez and Kunieda once more in their opening match.