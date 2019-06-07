French Open 2019: Britain's Gordon Reid through to wheelchair final

Gordon Reid plays a forehand
Reid has nine doubles Grand Slam titles
2019 French Open
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 26 May-9 June
Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Britain's Gordon Reid came from a set down to reach his second French Open wheelchair singles final with victory against top seed Shingo Kunieda.

The former Australian Open and Wimbledon champion, 27, beat his Japanese opponent 2-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-2.

Reid will play second seed Gustavo Fernandez, who beat Briton Alfie Hewett, in Saturday's final.

Hewett, 21, lifted the title in 2017 but lost 6-1 6-2 to Argentine Fernandez in this year's semi-final.

All four players were on the same court for the doubles semi-final later on Friday, with Fernandez and Kunieda defeating the British second seeds 6-2 7-5.

