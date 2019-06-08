French Open 2019: Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies win doubles

Neither Krawietz (left) nor Mies (right) had made it past the third round of a Grand Slam before this year's French Open

2019 French Open Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 26 May-9 June Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies became the first German pair to win a Grand Slam men's doubles title after beating France's Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy in the French Open final.

The unseeded pair claimed their first major title with a 6-2 7-6 (7-3) victory.

Both Krawietz, 27, and Mies, 28, were playing in their first Grand Slam final.

Chardy, 32, lost in the first round of the singles to Britain's Kyle Edmund.

Unseeded pair Ivan Dodig and Latisha Chan caused an upset in the mixed doubles, beating second seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Mate Pavic 6-1 7-6 (7-5) to win the title on Friday.

China's Duan Yingying and Zheng Saisai will play second seeds Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic in the women's doubles final on Sunday.