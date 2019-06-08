Johanna Konta pulls out of Nottingham Open after French Open defeat

Johanna Konta lost 7-5 7-6 (7-2) to Czech teen Marketa Vondrousova on Friday

British number one Johanna Konta has pulled out of the Nottingham Open, with the main draw due to start on Monday.

The 28-year-old announced her decision on social media, a day after she was defeated in her first ever French Open semi-final, by Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova.

"It's one of my favourite events and the courts are wonderful," said Konta.

"I certainly look forward to seeing all the fantastic fans back there again next year."

Konta has appeared in the past two Nottingham Open finals, and last year was defeated by new French Open champion Ashleigh Barty.

The competition is one of the first events of the grass-court season, which culminates with Wimbledon, a tournament that begins on 1 July this year.