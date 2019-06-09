French Open 2019: Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos win women's doubles

From the section

Mladenovic is now a two-time French Open women's double champion

2019 French Open Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 26 May-9 June Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

France's Kristina Mladenovic won a second French Open women's doubles title as she and Hungary's Timea Babos beat Duan Yingying and Zheng Saisai.

The second seeds, both 26, beat the unseeded Chinese pair 6-2 6-3 to secure their second Grand Slam title together, having won the 2018 Australian Open.

Babos and Mladenovic were runners-up in Melbourne earlier this year.

Mladenovic, who won her first French Open title with Caroline Garcia in 2016, will top the doubles rankings.

Her boyfriend Dominic Thiem will face Rafael Nadal in the men's singles final later on Sunday.