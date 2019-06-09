Dan Evans: British number three beats Viktor Troicki to take Surbiton title

Evans is the first Briton to win the Surbiton title

British number three Dan Evans beat Viktor Troicki 6-2 6-3 to win the Surbiton Trophy.

The 29-year-old sped into a 5-1 lead en route to taking the first set against 33-year-old Serb Troicki, and did not relinquish the upper hand on his way to victory in front of home support.

American Alison Riske beat Magdalena Rybarikova 6-7 (5-7) 6-2 6-2 to win the women's title.

The British grass-court season continues with the Nottingham Open.