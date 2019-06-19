Paul Jubb: British teenager eyes more success after winning top USA tennis title

Paul Jubb: "Winning the NCAA title was a huge confidence booster"

When the Wimbledon wildcards are announced on Wednesday there may well be an unfamiliar name among them - Paul Jubb.

Last month, the 19-year-old raised a few eyebrows in the tennis world when he became the first Briton to land the US colleges' prestigious NCAA men's singles title, previously won by Grand Slam winners Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe and Bob Bryan.

That victory should have guaranteed him a wildcard for September's US Open, but he will be denied the privilege because he is not American.

The York-born player, who moved to Hull to live with his grandmother at the age of three, began playing tennis at primary school before he stepped up his commitment to the sport while attending Malet Lambert school.

After winning the under-16s national title, he decided to take the opportunity of further developing his skills in the American college system.

He is not the only Briton to follow that route, with British number two Cameron Norrie also coming through the US system and recommending more players consider it.

"Lawn Tennis Association coach James Trotman [who has worked with British number one Kyle Edmund] played a big part and mentioned my name to a few people, including my current coach Josh Goffi," Jubb told BBC's Look North.

"Josh, while he was recruiting in London, came up to Hull to watch me train. The ball got rolling and a few months later I was at the University of South Carolina, where, aside from playing tennis, I'm also studying retail management."

Jubb only lost two matches during the college season before overcoming previously unbeaten Nuno Borges of Mississippi State in the NCAA final in Florida, in May.

"It was a huge confidence booster," he added. "Hopefully, it's a step in the right direction for a long future."

Jubb is back in his homeland at the moment. He took part in his first ATP Challenger match this month, taking a set off compatriot and world number 204 James Ward before eventually losing.

"My expectations weren't high," he said of his defeat at the Surbiton Trophy.

"I felt like I was right there with him and I took a lot of confidence from the match."

Jubb says he is hoping to get more experience on the professional tour and will remain in London during the grass-court season - a convenient location if Wimbledon comes calling.