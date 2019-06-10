Maria Sharapova: Former Wimbledon champion to return after four months out injured

Maria Sharapova has won five Grand Slam singles titles

Maria Sharapova is set to return to the WTA Tour for the first time in four months after accepting a wildcard entry at the grass-court Mallorca Open.

The Russian former world number one, 32, has been recovering from shoulder surgery which resulted in her missing the entire clay-court season.

"I want to thank the tournament for the opportunity it gives me," she said.

Defending Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber and two-time Australian champion Victoria Azarenka will also compete.

Sharapova has not competed since she withdrew from a second-round match at the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy in January.

The Mallorca Open, which starts on 17 June, is one of several grass-court events taking place before July's Wimbledon.

The Russian, who won the British Grand Slam in 2004, is currently world number 49 and will likely have to go through qualifying to achieve a place in the Wimbledon main draw.