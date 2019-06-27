Fulnek pictures

Fulnek train station
For a long time Kvitova's family did not own a car, so had to make the journey from Fulnek to visit her in Prostejov by public transport
Kvitova's tennis courts in Fulnek
Kvitova spent the first 15 years of her life training on these clay courts with her father in Fulnek - at the time there were only two courts
Petra Kvitova tennis club in Fulnek
When Kvitova played there, the tennis club had no name - now it bears the name of their hero
Kvitova's Wimbledon success was toasted with bubbly in Fulnek by fans including Marie Valova (left)
Fans in Fulnek watched Kvitova beat Eugenie Bouchard 6-3 6-0 in the 2014 Wimbledon final on a big screen in her home town
Marie Valova (right) says it was funny to see her friends - Kvitova's parents Jiri and Pavla - on the big screen while she was watching the Wimbledon final
The moment Kvitova seals her Wimbledon triumph is celebrated by friends and fans in Fulnek
The Petra Kvitova fan club hung the banner they take to matches in the Fulnek church that exhibited her trophies in 2015
Kvitova's trophies and kit were on display in her home town in 2015
Petra Kvitova came to speak at the exhibition of her trophies in Fulnek
Notice board in Fulnek church office
Marie Valova's noticeboard in her office at the Fulnek church is full of Kvitova pictures
Kvitova's primary school
Petra Kvitova's went to this school in Fulnek, where one of her older brothers now teaches
Fulnek town square
This is the Fulnek square where Kvitova paraded her 2011 Wimbledon trophy in front of her home fans

