Fulnek pictures 27 Jun From the section Tennis Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/tennis/48680495 Read more about sharing. For a long time Kvitova's family did not own a car, so had to make the journey from Fulnek to visit her in Prostejov by public transport Kvitova spent the first 15 years of her life training on these clay courts with her father in Fulnek - at the time there were only two courts When Kvitova played there, the tennis club had no name - now it bears the name of their hero Kvitova's Wimbledon success was toasted with bubbly in Fulnek by fans including Marie Valova (left) Fans in Fulnek watched Kvitova beat Eugenie Bouchard 6-3 6-0 in the 2014 Wimbledon final on a big screen in her home town Marie Valova (right) says it was funny to see her friends - Kvitova's parents Jiri and Pavla - on the big screen while she was watching the Wimbledon final The moment Kvitova seals her Wimbledon triumph is celebrated by friends and fans in Fulnek The Petra Kvitova fan club hung the banner they take to matches in the Fulnek church that exhibited her trophies in 2015 Kvitova's trophies and kit were on display in her home town in 2015 Petra Kvitova came to speak at the exhibition of her trophies in Fulnek Marie Valova's noticeboard in her office at the Fulnek church is full of Kvitova pictures Petra Kvitova's went to this school in Fulnek, where one of her older brothers now teaches This is the Fulnek square where Kvitova paraded her 2011 Wimbledon trophy in front of her home fans