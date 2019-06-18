Queen's Club action wrecked by rain delays

Last week's Nature Valley Open in Nottingham also suffered a series of rain delay

Fever-Tree Championships Venue: Queen's Club, London Dates: 17-23 June Coverage: Live on BBC TV and online with live text and radio coverage on selected matches.

British number one Kyle Edmund's match against Stefanos Tsitsipas was postponed until Wednesday after play was washed out by rain at Queen's Club.

British number three Dan Evans' match against Stan Wawrinka was also carried over until Thursday.

Juan Martin del Potro, Nick Kyrgios and Grigor Dimitrov are among those to have their schedules disrupted.

More rain is forecast for Wednesday, although with drier spells in the afternoon.

It is only third time in the tournament's 18-year history that an entire day's play has been lost to rain.

The tournament's showpiece court was briefly revealed midway through the afternoon but more rain brought the covers back across.

Judy Murray, mother of Andy and Jamie, had to take evasive action

Queen's tournament director Stephen Farrow was hopeful as the sun shone on Tuesday morning