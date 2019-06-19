Wimbledon 2019: BBC to show all matches live in HD for first time

Sue Barker will present a BBC One documentary about three-time Wimbledon champion John McEnroe on 30 June

The BBC will show every match from Wimbledon's 18 courts live in HD for the first time ever.

The tournament starts on Monday, 1 July and be available across the BBC's TV, radio and digital platforms once again.

BBC Sport's digital service will see every match available live and on-demand on BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport website and app.

All Centre Court matches will also be available in UHD and HD on BBC iPlayer and by pressing the red button.

Sue Barker will again lead the television coverage across BBC One and BBC Two, while Clare Balding will present the daily highlights show on BBC Two.

Tennis legends including John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Boris Becker and Billie Jean King and Grand Slam winners Tracy Austin, Pat Cash and Kim Clijsters, as well as Wimbledon favourite Tim Henman, will all give their expert views.

Three-time Wimbledon champion McEnroe will also present a BBC Radio 5 Live show each Thursday of the tournament.

The American turned 60 earlier this year and Barker will present a BBC One documentary about him. 'John McEnroe: Still Rocking at 60' will be shown on 30 June.

"Wimbledon is the centrepiece event of the sporting calendar and it will be brilliant to welcome back our unrivalled team of experts this year alongside some new faces," said Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport.

"The BBC's offering this year will bring our audiences exceptional coverage and bring them closer to the court action than ever before."