Prostejov photos

  • From the section Tennis
Graffitied wall outside Petra Kvitova's former flat
The word "psychopath" is graffitied on the wall that surrounds the block of flats where the attack happened
The roundabout at the top of Kvitova's road shows the way to Brno - where Kvitova should have been on her way to with Cernosek when the attack happened
The roundabout at the top of Kvitova's road shows the way to Brno - where Kvitova should have been on her way to with Cernosek when the attack happened
Prostejov's main square has been cordoned off for a scooter race
Prostejov's main square offers clues to the town's love of sport - it has been cordoned off for a scooter race
The Brno court where Kvitova gave evidence in the trial of Radim Zondra earlier this year
The Brno court where Kvitova gave evidence in the trial of Radim Zondra earlier this year

Top Stories