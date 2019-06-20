Andy Murray to play Wimbledon doubles with France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert

Media playback is not supported on this device Best shots: Andy Murray 'magic' on fairytale return

Britain's Andy Murray will return to Wimbledon in the doubles with France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert six months after a career-saving hip operation.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Murray, 32, had hip surgery in January, but made a winning return alongside Feliciano Lopez at Queen's.

Murray also wants to play mixed doubles at Wimbledon but has yet to finalise who his partner will be.

"[Herbert] is a brilliant doubles player," Murray told BBC Sport.

"He hadn't planned on playing doubles at Wimbledon this year. In the last couple of weeks he chatted with his coach and thought it would be a nice opportunity.

"I told him my expectations are pretty low and it worked itself out."

Murray has found a good men's doubles partner in Herbert, who has won all four Grand Slam doubles titles.

The Brit clearly relished playing with Lopez at Queen's as the pair clinched a straight-set victory against Colombian top seeds Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal.

And Murray says he wants to "enjoy playing now" after learning to walk again after his injury.

"Physically I couldn't extend my leg for the last 18 months, two years," he explained. "My walking gait was terrible - I wasn't limping because I wanted to.

"Now I have zero discomfort and no pain after the match."

Herbert won the Australian Open doubles in January

More Murray on Friday

Murray and Lopez will face either British duo Dan Evans and Ken Skupski or the Canadian-Australian pairing of Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alex de Minaur in Friday's quarter-finals at Queen's.

The match will be fifth on a packed centre court schedule and you can watch it live on BBC TV and the BBC Sport website.

Andy could face older brother Jamie in the last four if they both come through their last-eight matches.

Jamie and Neal Skupski face Henri Kontinen and John Peers in the match before Andy's.