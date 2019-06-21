Andy Murray considers September singles comeback in Glasgow

Murray, right, made a winning return to doubles alongside Feliciano Lopez at Queen's Club

Andy Murray says he could make his singles comeback in September at the Glasgow event renamed in honour of his family's contribution to tennis.

The Scot, 32, played doubles at Queen's Club on Thursday, his first match since career-saving hip surgery in January.

Murray is open to the idea of returning to singles at the Murray Trophy, an ATP Challenger Tour event.

"It's definitely something I would consider and see where I'm at physically," he told BBC Scotland.

"Maybe as well, starting at a slightly lower level of singles might not be a bad idea.

"That's one of the things that's sometimes quite hard with tennis, often when players come back you go straight back in to playing a full three-set match at the highest level. It's not like other sports, where you can build up and play one set and pull out.

"So maybe something I'd consider is dropping down a level and building up there to try and get multiple matches in a week and see how my hip responds."

Murray was pleased to have "zero pain in my hip" after teaming up with Feliciano Lopez to defeat Colombian top seeds Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal at the Fever-Tree Championships.

He plans to play doubles and mixed doubles at Wimbledon next month and isn't ruling out a return to Davis Cup action in November, four years after helping Great Britain win the tournament alongside brother Jamie.

"I would love to play in Davis Cup," Murray added. "Over the last year or two, when you look back at matches you've played and enjoyed, the Davis Cup matches have often been the ones that have been quite special in terms of atmosphere and stuff.

"Every chance you get to compete for your country, and I've been lucky enough to do it with my brother a few times, is brilliant."