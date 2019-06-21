Queen's: Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas loses to Felix Auger-Aliassime

Auger-Aliassime's only appearance in a main draw at a major came at the 2018 US Open

Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas lost in straight sets in the Queen's quarter-finals to Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Tsitsipas, 20, lost 7-5 6-2 to the 18-year-old eighth seed.

Auger-Aliassime, the youngest Queen's quarter-finalist since Marin Cilic in 2007, beat Grigor Dimitrov and Nick Kyrgios in the first two rounds.

"I had zero expectations coming here," he said. "I had three matches against amazing players but held my nerve."

He added: "We'll see how far I can go here and at Wimbledon."

The Canadian, who made his only Grand Slam main draw appearance at the 2018 US Open, will play Feliciano Lopez or sixth seed and compatriot Milos Raonic in the semi-finals.

Auger-Aliassime took the first set by breaking his Greek opponent's serve when leading 6-5 and Tsitsipas looked increasingly uncomfortable, taking a medical timeout to receive treatment on his shoulder in the second set.

The teenager saved three break points to take a 4-1 lead and hit a backhand out of Tsitsipas' reach to break serve and win the match.

Earlier in the day, Russian fourth seed Daniil Medvedev beat Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 6-2 6-2 and will face France's Nicolas Mahut or Gilles Simon in the semi-finals.