Kyle Edmund to continue Wimbledon preparations with Eastbourne wildcard

Kyle Edmund made it to the third round of Wimbledon last year

British number one Kyle Edmund will continue his Wimbledon preparations after being awarded a wildcard to the Eastbourne tournament.

Britons Dan Evans and Jay Clarke also have wildcards, along with Heather Watson, Harriet Dart and Katie Swan.

French Open semi-finalist Johanna Konta and British number two Cameron Norrie will also play the grass-court event.

Andy Murray announced earlier this week that he will play doubles with Brazilian Marcelo Melo.

Edmund retired from the French Open with a knee injury against Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas last month and made his competitive return this week at Queen's, where he lost to top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round.

Defending Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber features in a women's draw that includes eight of the world's top 10 players.

The German will be up against fellow Grand Slam winners Ashleigh Barty, Simona Halep, Caroline Wozniacki, Sloane Stephens and Jelena Ostapenko.

Qualifying for the Eastbourne Nature Valley International began on Friday with the main tournament starting on Sunday until 29 June.