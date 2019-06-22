Queen's: Gilles Simon beats Daniil Medvedev in semi-finals

Simon has dropped a set in every match at Queen's this year

France's Gilles Simon reached his first final of the season after coming through another long match against fourth seed Daniil Medvedev at Queen's.

The world number 38 came from a set down to win 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-3 in two hours and 39 minutes.

Simon, 34, played the longest Queen's match in history when he beat Nicolas Mahut in the quarter-finals in three hours and 20 minutes.

"It was hard to recover for this one," said Simon.

"It was tough until the end with long rallies. It was a tough match. But you relax a bit when you're really tired and you've played a long match."

Simon could now become the first Frenchman to claim the Queen's title when he faces either Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime or Spaniard Feliciano Lopez in Sunday's final.

Medvedev, at a career-high 13 in the world rankings, was the first Russian to reach the semi-finals of the tournament in the professional era.

The 23-year-old appeared to struggle with injury throughout the match, icing his shoulder during changeovers several times and holding his back in pain.