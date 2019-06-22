Eastbourne International 2019: Andy Murray to face top seeds in doubles again

Media playback is not supported on this device Best shots: Andy Murray 'magic' on fairytale return

Andy Murray and new Brazilian partner Marcelo Melo will play top seeds Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal in the doubles first round at Eastbourne.

Murray, 32, beat the Colombians in his comeback match alongside Spaniard Feliciano Lopez at Queen's this week.

British number one Johanna Konta, 28, will begin at the Nature Valley International against Donna Vekic.

Top British man Kyle Edmund, who has a bye, will face compatriot Cameron Norrie or France's Jeremy Chardy first.

Edmund, 24, who was given a wildcard for Eastbourne, beat Chardy in the first round of the French Open last month, while Konta defeated Croatia's Vekic in the last 16 at Roland Garros.

Britons Dan Evans and Jay Clarke also have wildcards, as do Heather Watson, Harriet Dart and Katie Swan.

Eastbourne will be Murray's second tournament since returning to the court following career-saving hip surgery.

The former world number one and three-time Grand Slam singles champion is scheduled to partner France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the doubles at Wimbledon next month.

But the Scot's mixed doubles partner is yet to be decided for his return to Grand Slam tennis at the All England Club.