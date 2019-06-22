Queen's: Andy Murray into semi-finals of doubles

Feliciano Lopez and Andy Murray stayed on court at the end of their quarter-final to go straight into their semi-final

Andy Murray reached the Queen's doubles semi-finals when he and Feliciano Lopez wrapped up their interrupted match against Dan Evans and Ken Skupski.

The match had been suspended for bad light on Friday after nine games in the second set and Murray and Lopez wasted no time in sealing a 6-4 7-6 (7-3) win.

Victory came less than an hour after Lopez had reached the singles final.

They stayed on court to begin their semi-final against Henri Kontinen and John Peers.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Murray, 32, is making his return in London five months after career-threatening hip surgery.

Spaniard Lopez, 37, will have had to play three matches in a row on Saturday, having beaten Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in the singles semi-finals at the Fever-Tree Championships.