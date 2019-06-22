Mallorca Open: Angelique Kerber beaten by Belinda Bencic in semi-final

Kerber has endured a difficult 2019 and defends her Wimbledon title on 1 July

Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber fell to a shock defeat as Belinda Bencic reached the Mallorca Open final.

Germany's Kerber, 31, was the top seed left in the event and took control early on, winning the opening set.

But she won only three of 13 break points and world number 13 Bencic reached the final of the grass court event with a 2-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 win.

Bencic, 22, will now play 20-year-old American Sofia Kenin after she saw off Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova.

Kenin won her first WTA title at the Hobart International in January and the world-number-30 upset an Sevastova - who is ranked 18 places higher - in a 6-4 4-6 6-2 win.

After Sunday's final, the focus turns to the Nature Valley International tournament in Eastbourne before Kerber defends her Wimbledon title when the championships begin on 1 July.

Kerber has endured a difficult 2019, losing to the unheralded Danielle Collins at the Australian Open in January.

She was also beaten in her only final of the year by Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu at Indian Wells and suffered a first-round exit against Anastasia Potapova at the French Open.