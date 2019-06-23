Eastbourne International 2019: Britain's Watson, Dart & Swan lose in first round

From the section

British number two Heather Watson was beaten in the second qualifying round at the French Open in May

British trio Heather Watson, Harriet Dart and Katie Swan have all lost their Eastbourne first-round matches.

Watson, 27, who is British number two, was defeated by France's Alize Cornet 7-5 6-2.

While 22-year-old Dart lost 3-6 6-4 6-2 to 16th-seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and Swan, 20, fell 7-6 4-6 6-4 to China's Zhang Shuai.

British number one Johanna Konta starts at the Nature Valley International against Donna Vekic later on Sunday.