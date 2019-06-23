Queen's: Feliciano Lopez beats Gilles Simon to win Fever-Tree Championships

Media playback is not supported on this device Feliciano Lopez hits 'unbelievable' volley on way to second Queen's title

Feliciano Lopez became the first wildcard to win the Queen's singles title since Pete Sampras in 1999 by beating fellow veteran Gilles Simon.

Lopez, who won the 2017 title, triumphed 6-2 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-2).

The Spaniard had spent almost five hours on court on Saturday and France's Simon, 34, had come through some long matches - and this was another slog.

Lopez, 37, returns to the court later in the doubles final alongside Andy Murray at the Fever-Tree Championships.

The Scot is playing his first tournament since having hip surgery in January and the pair will meet Joe Salisbury, another Briton, and American Rajeev Ram for the trophy.

For Lopez, lifting the Queen's trophy again has capped an extraordinary week at the west London club.

Now ranked 113th in the world, he had won just three singles matches this year going into the tournament.

The victory - over former world number six Simon, who had also spent more than 10 hours on court in the singles going into the final - was Lopez's eighth at Queen's this week across the singles and doubles.

A ninth, alongside Murray, will make him the first man to lift both trophies at Queen's since Pete Sampras in 1995.

"I don't know how I did that," the Spaniard said.

"I thought the best moment of my career was when I held this trophy in 2017 but it's not. It's right now."

