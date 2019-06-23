Andy Murray wins Queen's doubles title with Feliciano Lopez

Media playback is not supported on this device Murray and Lopez win Queen's doubles title

Andy Murray's dream comeback from potentially career-ending hip surgery ended with a fairytale triumph with playing partner Feliciano Lopez in the doubles at Queen's.

Briton Murray and Spain's Lopez beat Briton Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram 7-6 (8-6) 5-7 10-5.

The Scot, 32, thought he might not play again before having his hip resurfaced in January.

Lopez, 37, added the doubles to the singles title he won earlier on Sunday.

Left-hander Lopez, who beat France's Gilles Simon in three sets, is the first man since Australia's Mark Philippoussis in 1997 to win both the singles and doubles titles at Queen's in the same year.

Murray, who had not won a doubles title since 2011, described ending his comeback tournament with victory as "brilliant".

"I've enjoyed it, I felt very relaxed at the beginning of the week, then I started getting more nervous as the week continued and my competitive instincts were kicking in," he said.

To loud cheers from he crowd, he added: "My hip felt great, there was no pain."

Lopez said he never expected to win both the singles and doubles titles.

"It happens maybe once in a lifetime, with how difficult it is to win the singles, I cannot believe I won both," he told BBC Sport.

Dream return

Former world number one Murray could not have dreamed for a smoother return to the sport which he thought he might have to quit this summer because of chronic hip pain that had not been cured by previous surgery.

Five months ago he broke into tears during a news conference at the Australian Open when he laid bare the extent of his fears about an injury that had left him unable to put on his shoes and socks without pain.

That was a stark contrast to the beaming grin stretched across his face at Queen's, when he and Lopez sealed victory with their second of five match points.

When a return from Salisbury sailed wide, Murray leapt into the air in celebration as almost all of the centre court crowd also rose to their feet to mark a victory many probably thought they would not see.

During his return to action this week, Murray has shown a sharpness which has surprised many.

The three-time Grand Slam champion's shot-making, less surprisingly, has not diminished and neither has the fierce will-to-win.

Analysis

BBC tennis correspondent Russell Fuller

Lopez frequently stayed on his feet at the change of ends: wary of the pounding his 37-year-old legs had taken over 15 hours on court.

Having won a third-set tie-break to beat Gilles Simon in the singles final, he hit five winners in a row to turn the deciding 10-point tie-break out of Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram's reach.

Murray has looked in terrific shape all week, and his desire to win as strong as ever: he says he got more nervous as the week progressed, and the prize loomed larger.

He now heads to Eastbourne in search of more success with a different partner - the Brazilian Marcelo Melo.