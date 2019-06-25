Johanna Konta beats Maria Sakkari to reach Eastbourne third round

Johanna Konta reached the Eastbourne semi-finals in 2016 and 2017

Eastbourne on the BBC Venue: Devonshire Park, Eastbourne Dates: 23-29 June Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, Connected TVs and BBC Sport website and app; follow live text commentary on selected matches. Full details.

Britain's Johanna Konta beat Greece's Maria Sakkari 6-4 7-6 (7-3) to reach the third round of the Nature Valley International at Eastbourne.

The world number 19 was 5-3 down in the second set but fought back to secure victory in one hour and 37 minutes.

Konta, 28, will play Ons Jabeur in the third round after the Tunisian defeated Mandy Minella 2-6 6-2 6-1.

"There was so little in this match. I felt she was playing better than me for most of that match," Konta said.

"I'm really pleased to have stayed tough and created as many opportunities as possible."

Konta had to save two break points in the fourth game of the match before a drop shot-volley combination saw her break Sakkari for a 3-2 lead.

Having taken the first set, the French Open semi-finalist appeared the more likely player to break through in the second set until a fall seemed to unsettle her and Sakkari broke to love for a 5-3 lead.

However, she was unable to serve out the set and Konta wrapped up the win in a tie-break with a forehand winner.

Earlier, France's Alize Cornet knocked out Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina 7-5 6-2 in a match delayed by rain on Monday. She will play Zhang Shuai in the third round after the Chinese player saw off Daria Gavrilova 6-3 6-1.

Dutch third seed Kiki Bertens defeated Yulia Putintseva 6-4 6-1 and next plays Germany's Anna-Lena Friedsam who upset 16th seed Anett Kontaveit 6-3 6-4.