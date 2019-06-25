Wimbledon qualifying 2019: Naomi Broady out, but Samantha Murray and Gabriella Taylor through

Naomi Broady has played in the Wimbledon singles main draw eight times

Wimbledon qualifying Venue: Bank of England Sports Centre, London Dates: 24-27 June Coverage: Live streaming on the BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app. Full details.

Britain's Naomi Broady lost in Wimbledon qualifying, but compatriots Samantha Murray and Gabriella Taylor advanced to the second round.

American Kristie Ahn beat wildcard Broady, 29, 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-4), while Taylor won 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 against France's Chloe Paquet.

Murray, 31, faltered in the second set but eventually claimed a 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 victory against China's Peng Shuai.

Former Wimbledon finalist Sabine Lisicki beat Timea Babos 6-3 3-6 6-3.

Broady, now ranked 352 in singles, was not the only Briton to fall on the first day of women's qualifying, with Eden Silva defeated in straight sets by Serb Olga Danilovic.

World number 362 Murray will face Cristina Bucsa in the second round and Taylor will play 12th seed Ysaline Bonaventure.

Lisicki, who reached the final at the All England Club in 2013, will take on Ankita Raina in the next round.

The 16 players who make it through three rounds of qualifying will earn a place in the Wimbledon main draw.