Lawn Tennis Association to spend £250m on 96 new UK indoor centres

The Lawn Tennis Association will spend £250m on 96 new UK indoor centres, which are expected to be built within 10 years, to take its total to 396.

England will get 72 new centres with 12 each in Scotland and Wales.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray has previously criticised the LTA for failing to build on his legacy.

LTA chief executive Scott Lloyd said: "The goal is for 95% of the population in England and Wales to have an indoor centre within a 30-minute drive."

Lloyd added: "We can't quite guarantee that for Scotland because of its geography but we have already started the planning process for seven projects there which will provide 28 new indoor courts over the next 12-18 months, so we are filling the gaps.

"We want to break the perception that tennis is just a summer sport, or it's only for people in the south.

"With our climate, indoor facilities are crucial. We have lagged behind other European countries in terms of absolute numbers but we are blessed with the resources to do this and we want to inject pace into the process."

In January, Murray said he could not understand why participation in the sport was dropping.

Scott added: "We have a great relationship with Andy, Jamie and Judy Murray. Our views are completely aligned and we have an open dialogue about how to build on their successes."